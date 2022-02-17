By Henry Umoru

The Senate Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Mrs. Emily Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The confirmation of the nominee was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

In his presentation; Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani, APC, Kaduna Central said “the office of the Executive Director (Corporate Services) of the Corporation remains vacant following the end of the tenure of the previous occupant.”

He however explained that Mrs. Osuji’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari was duly in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2006.

According to the lawmaker, “the nominee possesses the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be Executive Director of the NDIC.”

He disclosed that the Committee did not receive any petition against her nomination, adding that Osuji was “cleared by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip”.

The nominee was, thereafter, confirmed by the Senate.

Vanguard News Nigeria