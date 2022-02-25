Inter are not interested in resigning Romelu Lukaku, who now finds himself in an awkward situation where neither the Serie A champions nor Chelsea fans want him.

The rapport between the Belgium international and most Chelsea fans has collapsed since the 28-year-old told Sky Sport Italia in December saying that he was open to returning to the Stadio Meazza, apologising for the way he left in the summer.

Lukaku is struggling at Chelsea and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere della Sera, is pushing to return to San Siro in June.

However, the Serie A champions want to cut costs and can’t afford the striker’s return. Inter fans on social media are discussing whether or not to re-sign their ex-star, who scored 64 goals in 95 appearances under Antonio Conte during his two years in Milan.

Inter ultras closed the door to his return in December, unveiling a banner outside the Meazza: ‘It doesn’t matter who runs away in the rain, it matters who stays in the storm. Bye Romelu,’ it read.

On the other hand, the Chelsea fanbase seems much more united ‘against’ the ex-Inter star.

Most have not forgiven Lukaku for his interview in December and have highlighted his apparent lack of commitment over the last few months.

The hashtag #LukakuOut has gone viral on Twitter lately and Lukaku only had seven touches in Chelsea’s last Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

He was also left on the bench against Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

