Prof Anunobi

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE Chief Executive Officer, National Library of Nigeria, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi has attributed the current poor reading culture in the country to a change of value system.

She said people have shifted their emphasis from reading and acquisition of knowledge to materialism, noting that it was dangerous to the growth and development of Nigeria.

This came as she bemoaned the poor funding of the National Library of Nigeria, saying the development had greatly affected its service delivery to the nation.

Prof. Anunobi, who said these during an interview with Vanguard in Abuja,also blamed the quest for materialism on the society which she claimed, has no respect for the learned “because they have no money and cannot call the shots.”

The National Librarian of Nigeria regretted laureates in the country were being recognised outside the shores of the country, rather than within, a development she said, had contributed to the poor reading culture.

She said,”From the experience, I have seen from my former place of employment to this present state, I must tell you that yes, reading culture is declining by the day. The reason is not farfetched, it is completely a result of the change of the value system.

“The value system of this country has changed. The children, youths adults are not interested in knowledge, rather, everybody is interested in materialism.

“People want to get rich quick,so there is no respect for learned people and scholars.

“Of course, you should know that laureates are being recognised beyond the shores of this country. The like of Chinua Achebe,Woke Soyinka, and others. Nobody is very much interested in them because they cannot call the shorts, they don’t have the money. So, everybody is interested in ‘how do I get rich quick?’ So, it’s no longer an issue of knowledge.

According to Prof. Anunobi, parents have not helped in the matter,as she claimed they were rather interested in how to maneuver the quest for the certificate without value or without solid background.

“That value has changed. The parents are no longer interested in what their children are reading or the knowledge they will get. Rather,they are interested in how do they maneuver the quest for the certificate without value or without solid background,” she said.

Anunobi also blamed what she called the godfather factor on the development.

“Again, godfather factor has also contributed because ‘once I get that certificate, irrespective of how I get the certificate, I must surely get there.’ So, everybody is interested in the other side of it,” she further said.

She further spoke on the issue:”There is what I call neo literacy. The neo literacy is that people do not understand the import of reading. Meanwhile,they themselves have the background of reading. Their parents brought them up in reading.”

“In fact,when we were in primary to secondary schools,when we see somebody who went to the university,we were looking at someone who we believed, knew it all.

” When you enter the university,in your first year,they will expose you to biographies,areas you read even if it is a specialised university like the federal university of technology where I came from,you would also have science technology resources. Then,there was general reading and students were encouraged to do that general reading,”

Starring at the reporter,she asked,” You are from the media,how many pupils,how many students,how many adults pick up newspapers to read now? This is because people are actually illiterate.”

She proffered solution to the worsening development thus:”There is no way to remedy it than to change our value system, change our mindset and believe that a knowledge society is leading a society.”

” There is a write-up that says if you want to hide anything from a Nigerian, put it in the pages of paper, either newspaper or textbook, they will never see it. So, the way out of it is to begin to change the mindset of our people.

” That is what the National Library started doing some years back, by doing this reading campaigns.”

“We are not only doing it in the cities, we are taking it to the hinterlands so that people will know the importance of reading and also go to schools. We will also go to policymakers to see what they can do,” she added.