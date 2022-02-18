.

***Says if elected, he will revolutionize APC to make it a model for other political parties in the country

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of February 26 National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC Niger East has vowed that if elected the National Chairman of the ruling party, he would make the party the gold standard of all political parties in Africa.

Senator Musa who is a frontrunner in the race for the National Chairmanship position of the party has promised that his aspiration was borne out of the desire to revolutionize APC to make it what he described as a model for other political parties in the country to emulate.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday in Abuja, Senator Musa urged party leaders, Stakeholders, members and supporters to support him for the position of National Chairman against the backdrop that he has is an experienced politician with a knack for finding common grounds, a personality that has a rare political skill necessary for dispute resolution as well as re-instill the spirit of common bond that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

Senator Musa said, “My vision is to see a political party structure that is institutionalized in line with the constitutional dictates of the APC. I will like remodel APC and make it the toast of Nigerians and that which other parties will learn from and copy.

“I intend to to lead by doing it differently and in accordance with the dictates of the laid down legislation of the party that is adhering to the party constitution, guidelines and all other treaties or conventions agreed.

“APC will be made an entity that is supreme, which will eventually transform our political parties to operate like corporate entities, where members will subscribe to and subject themselves to all laws governing the party.

“There is nothing spectacular about party administration, the experience you have in leading successfully an organization is the same you need to lead a political party, it all depends on the qualities you have, you cannot tell me that because you are running APC that means you cannot run another entity, state government or a country?.

“It does not make sense, it is all about the qualities you have, what we are talking about is the new innovations that would be able to develop the party and restructure the internal workings of the party or entity that you are leading. Or are you telling me that operating as a political party administrator is different from being a politician that contested an election and won, defeated an incumbent senator? It does not make sense, let us be realistic it is just about how you are structured what do you have upstairs, what are you bringing to the table, I believe I have the visionary ideas of a realist that can come to the APC and make it a party that is anchored on the tenets of democracy.

On what he would do differently for the party, Senator Musa said, “What I would do differently is to initiate a kind of new order in the APC, the first thing I would do as National Chairman is to bring the party to constitutionality by making sure all we do are within the tenets of the party’s rules, guidelines, full implementation of the party’s manifesto and other conventions or treaties agreed.”