The President of the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), Senator Eze Ajoku, has said that there is a need to honour the creative ability and contributions made by those who have played major roles in Nigeria’s social-economic development.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja on Thursday, Ajoku stated that the operational success and survival strategy of the various pioneers of Nigeria’s corporate world present a research and case study for our business schools and Nigeria High Educational System.

According to him, many viable family businesses fail to survive the demise of their founders. Hence, the need to encourage planning for their sustainability.

To this end, he said COSROPIN floated the Corporate Senior Citizen Award Initiative

He said, “The country, Africa and world business eco-system need and have to know the pioneers of Nigeria Corporate World and where they are and what has happened in terms of their contribution to the country social-economic development, their challenges and current operating status.

“Their operational success and survival strategy presents a research and case study for our business schools and Nigeria High Educational System. Also to clear the doubt of misrepresentation, distortion and devaluation of Nigeria Business Community.

“In Nigeria, many private/family viable businesses do not survive generational transit. Many viable businesses lose steam and die off after the death of their founder. Only a handful proceeds from one generation to the other. Very few pass through two generations and as such need to be encouraged to plan for sustainability to qualify for this privileged class

“The initiative will help create a standard of reference and response for them on how they have impacted on our employment generation, skill transfer, poverty reduction, taxation, corporate social responsibility; even diplomacy.

“This will also create a need for reward, appreciation and recognition for them as well as create a classification, branding and possible rebate/waivers, special privilege and protocol for them. Also to create aspiration banks and competition needs to get to be a member of privileged Nigeria Corporate Senior Citizen.

“We are inviting and engaging all of you as critical partners and stakeholders in advancing, promoting, organizing and hosting the maiden edition in March/April 2022 and for us all to be a part of history, a memorial of this initiative.

“It is important for our would-be media partners to know that the initiative will create economic activity potentials in diverse areas including special publication, journal, adverts, events management, research/data mining and management, among others as part of advancing, promoting and protecting our national economic landscape and investment connectivity. Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) participation will further advance, promote and showcase government support and encouragement.”

Vanguard News Nigeria