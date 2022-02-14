Instagram sensation and content creator, Kofankii Efunke says the day is to celebrate love, share love, give love, and receive love. However, there are no romantic destinations for the voluptuous beauty to celebrate with anyone.

“I will celebrate it at home alone with a movie on Netflix and a bottle of red wine since I am single and have no fiance or boyfriend. I believe in love. Love is real. You only have to find your soulmate. To me, love is caring and looking beyond the mistakes of your partner,” she submits.