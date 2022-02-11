•To fund dedicated non-oil port terminals

•Offers 10-yr loans at 5% to export-focused manufacturers

•To ban banks from its Forex window

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Determined to address inadequate foreign exchange (FX) supply in the economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an initiative named, ‘Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200FX) Programme’, to stimulate non-oil exports, with a $200 billion FX income target in the next three to five years.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced the initiative at the end of the Bankers’ Committee meeting, in Abuja, yesterday.

His words: “We have all been witnesses to the ever-changing fortunes of oil-exporting countries. Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceeds well also suffer from major shocks once oil prices plummet. In order to avoid these sudden adjustments to our economic life, we need to focus on strategies that can help us earn more stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange.

“We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control. After careful consideration of the available options and wide consultation with the Banking Community, the CBN is, effective immediately, announcing the Bankers’ Committee ‘RT200 FX Programme’, which stands for the ‘Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation.

“The RT200 FX Programme is a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports that will enable us attain our lofty yet attainable goal of US$200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil exports, over the next 3-5 years.”

Under the programme, the CBN, working with the Money Deposit Banks and interested state governments, is to fund the construction of dedicated non-oil export terminals, to eliminate the delays currently experienced by exporters.

It would also provide loans to companies for value-addition and production of finished goods for export at 5 percent for a 10-year period, with two years of moratorium.

Other key features of the programme, according to the CBN boss, include Non-Oil Commodities Expansion Facility; Non-Oil FX Rebate Scheme; and Biannual Non-Oil Export Summit.

According to Emefiele, rather than exporting raw cocoa with minimal export proceeds, his team would fund companies to produce chocolate in- country. He added that cashew processing, currently at a mere 5 per cent of the nation’s raw cashew output, as well as, sesame seeds processing would be prioritised.

He stated: “The Value-Adding Export Facility will provide concessionary and long-term funding for businesspeople who are interested in expanding existing plants or building brand new ones for the sole purpose of adding significant value to our non-oil commodities before exporting same. This is important because the export of primary unprocessed commodities does not yield much in foreign exchange.

“In Nigeria today, we produce about 770,000 metric tonnes of Sesame, Cashew and Cocoa. Of this number, about 12,000 metric tonnes are consumed locally and 758,000 metric tonnes are exported.

“The unfortunate thing though is that out of the 758,000 metric tonnes that is exported annually, only 16.8 percent is processed. The rest are exported as raw sesame, raw cashew, and raw cocoa, thereby giving Nigerian farmers an infinitesimal part of the value chain in these products.

“For example, the global chocolate industry is valued at about $130 billion. Of this amount, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria account for more than 72 percent of global cocoa exports.

“Yet, because we mainly export raw cocoa beans, Cote D’Ivoire gets $3.6 billion annually, Ghana generates $1.9 billion annually and Nigeria gets about $804 million per year from an industry that is worth over $130 billion.

“In contrast to West African countries, Belgium accounted for 11 percent of global chocolate exports in 2019, at a value of $3.16 billion. Similarly, Germany’s chocolate exports were worth $5.14 billion in the same year. These numbers are the same for other commodities as well.”

To stop funding banks’ FX needs

Meanwhile, Emefiele said DMBs have been served notice that by the end of this year, at the latest, CBN will stop funding FX needs of their customers.

According to him, DMBs should finance export businesses of their customers and then they too would earn export proceeds.

His words, “The banks don’t have a choice. When you, because your customers need $100 million or $200 million, you want to pack the entire dollar and pass them to your customers. It is coming to an end because I have told them at the meeting, before or latest end of this year, we will tell them, don’t come to CBN for foreign exchange again. Go and generate your export proceeds, fund people who want to generate export proceeds. When those export proceeds come, we will fund them at 5 per cent for you. When those export proceeds come, they will earn rebate. That is how we can help you. When those proceeds come, sell them to your customers that want $100 million.

But to say you will continue to come to the CBN to give you dollar, we will stop it.”

Emefiele added that having reviewed its past interventions, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBN has extended the 5 percent rate on its facilities by another one year, ending on March 1, 2023.

