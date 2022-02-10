Judah has continued to form an enticing soundscape for Afrobeats fans across the world and rapidly built his own fan base with a blend of different genres and local accents to thrill his audience.

Inspired by the great Michael Jackson, who he described as a complete, full musician and an amazing human being, Judah also gave his life for music, just like Jackson, his music inspires him to see him as someone with such arduous love for his craft, his fans, and his ability to alleviate the stress and problems of others with his talent.

“Michael Jackson will forever be one of one,” he says.

When Judah is writing new music, he tends to catch a burst of inspiration, and that can come from a multitude of things. He likes to listen to the instrumental alone in a dark room and then let his mind go to work.

“For example, I’ll sing a pop rap style hook and then layer the verses with a rough Nigerian Afrotrap cadence. It sounds a bit confusing but everything new is confusing at first, I feel like it’s a new style of making music, blending accents and genres in one record.”

Though you may have only recently heard of the artist “Judah”, he’s been grinding for a while now.

Since I listened to his last project” Can’t let you go” and some other songs from his catalog. we can confidently say the 22-years old artist has a passion for his craft.

In addition to rapping and singing, he is also a multi-instrumentalist which is not so common among musicians nowadays.

Judah has hinted on his forthcoming projects which will show I’m expressing his diversity from Afrobeats to Hip-hop, and we can’t wait for that to be released soon.