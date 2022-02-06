…says tobacco responsible for death of over 70,000 Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu and Alice Ekpang

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2022 World Cancer Day, the Nigerian Cancer Society and the #SmokeFreeNollywood campaign have launched a public digital petition to Netflix, FilmOne, Ebony life, and other Nollywood filmmakers to remove tobacco scenes from Nigeria’s film industry.

According to the President, Nigerian Cancer Society, Dr Adamu Alhassan Umar, who made a video explained on Friday, said tobacco use is responsible for the deaths of over 70,000 Nigerians, where movies influenced more than one-third of them to start the habit.

Alhassan said: “Many Nollywood films today contain smoking scenes that glamourise the use of tobacco products such as cigarettes, and Shisha and unconsciously recruit viewers into damaging habits that harm their health.

“Tobacco use is the leading cause of cancer. And cancer is responsible for the deaths of 70,000 Nigerians every year. About a third of smokers started this habit through the influence of movies. After all, if their favourite characters are comfortable using tobacco on screen, it feels safe and trendy. But it is not.

“Tobacco kills up to half of its users and leaves others with a lifetime of health complications. Tobacco is responsible for lung, mouth, throat, bladder, kidney, liver, stomach, pancreas, esophagus, larynx, colon, rectum, and cervix cancers. There is no safe or relaxed level of tobacco use.

“As the Nigerian Cancer Society President, I call on Nollywood filmmakers, particularly streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, and distributors such as FilmOne, Genesis, and Ebony Life, to remove tobacco use from movies. This call is in line with the NigerianTobacco Control Act that prohibits tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.”

He added that Films depicting historical tobacco users as characters must contain strong anti-smoking narratives and health warnings.

“Many filmmakers globally are already toeing this path in the interest of public health.

“As responsible corporate citizens, we are responsible for protecting our audience, particularly the young ones. A smoke-free Nollywood can help save lives and defeat cancer”, he added.

He called on the public to join in signing the petition via this website www.smokefreenollywood.org