All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the by-election for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP clinched that of the Akpabuyo State constituency in Cross River state.

While declaring the candidate of the APC, Mr Jude Ngaji, winner, the Returning Officer for the Ogoja/Yala polls, Dr Edor John of the University of Calabar said the APC candidate polled 22, 778 votes, the PDP candidate scored 20,590.

Speaking with newsmen, the Resident Electoral Officer, REC, for Cross River state, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, commended INEC staff, security agents and electorates for the way they conducted themselves during the exercise.

In Akpabuyo State constituency by-election, INEC said the candidate of the PDP, Dr Ekeng Efiom Edet polled 5866 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Bassey Ekpo Efiom, who scored 5363. Efiom won in 7 out of the ten political wards in Akpabuyo State constituency.

On his part , the Chairman of the APC, Alphonsus Eba, said the most important one, out of the two polls, was the Ogoja/Yala which the party won.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act into law and also gave kudos to INEC for the efficiency of the BIVA machine, saying the machine thwarted all rigging plans.

Speaking on the loss to APC in Ogoja)Yala, PDP Chairman in the State, Venatius Ikem, said the party would review it’s position after tempers may have calmed down.

His words :I hail all of us for a robust performance at yesterday’s by-election. Since 1999 we have not witnessed an election like this in our state and more particularly in our Senatorial district. We have proven ourselves that we are the Party to beat.

“The PDP in Cross River State, under my watch, will never indulge in planning of elections that include nefarious activities, recruitment of cultists and using brigandage by state actors to achieve what in the end will be a pyrrhic Victory!

“Those who do will have their recompense. We won the legitimate vote and we will fight to correct the records, no matter how long it takes. We will fight the fight on principle.

“I bring my Christian Faith into politics. We will fight the just cause. Be rest assured that we will leave no stone unturned in search of the victory we won in the field by your legislative votes.

“Let me use the opportunity to congratulate, Hon Ekeng who won the Akpabuyo state Constituency election. Your victory is as significant as if we had won the House of Representatives election,” he said.

