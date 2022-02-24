By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

There is tension in Cross River state following the February 26 by-election in Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency & Akpabuyo State constituency as All Progressives Congress APC battle with PDP over who wins both.

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in the state, Venatius Ikem Esq. had on Thursday raised the alarm over planned military deployment by the APC for the by-elections come February 26,2022.

Ikem who spoke with journalists at the Party Secretariat disclosed that there was a grand ploy to allegedly use the military during the exercise adding that it could lead to voter apathy in the area.

He alleged that the ruling APC in the state to has concluded plan to manipulate the election by deploying the military to intimidate and harass voters, especially in Ogoja and Ukele communities, where they suspect that the opposition against their party is very high.

Speaking further, he said the alleged planned use of soldiers for the exercise was capable of scaring away voters, adding that the people of Akpabuyo, Ogoja and Yala are not going to war rather they are only exercising their franchise and therefore they should not militarise the exercise.

His words: “The directive to deploy the army can only come from the Chief of Army Staff and the political parties concerned will be adequately briefed on their operational order.

“There are legitimate ways you can deploy the army as well as illegal ways to intimidate voters. That directive can only come from the Chief of Army Staff and if there are reasons to deploy the army it will be so stated. We will also be briefed on the operational order outside which you cannot deploy the army”, he said.

He accused the ruling Party of hobnobbing with hierarchy of the Army to deploy soldiers stressing that the party will legitimately resist any such attempt because the army was not directly involved in elections.

In a swift reaction, Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr. Linus Obogo in a press statement made available to Vanguard said that the People’s Democratic party PDP was crying wolf ahead of imminent defeat at the polls.

He described the alarm by PDP as a well worn narrative of a fractured incohesive and disoriented party accustomed to crying wolf.

His words :” We read with disbelief the chuckle-headed statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging state government’s plan to, in its word: “use military and police to disrupt the by-elections.”

“Sadly, this is a well-worn narrative of a fractured, incohesive and disoriented party accustomed to crying wolf. It is not surprising that faced with imminent trouncing at the February 26 by-elections in Ogoja/Yala and Akpabuyo, PDP has already begun shopping for reasons for its impending waterloo, an epic defeat.

“But how else can PDP orchestrate their excuses other than to begin tilting at the windmills? Victory at the two by-elections is already a fait accompli for the APC because the fielded candidates with wide appeal and acceptability and will, therefore, not borrow from PDP’s storybooks.

“His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade, in line with his avowed Politics with Ethics principle will not descend into an ignoble act of banditry to secure victory in a by-election where our candidates with grassroots and Catholic following tower head and shoulders high above their opponents.

“The PDP’s allegation is at best the last kick of a dying horse. Whipping up public sentiment will not save it from defeat.



“Cross Riverians, especially voters in Ogoja/Yala and Akpabuyo, should ignore PDP’s insipid lamentation and troop out to cast their votes on Saturday,” he stated.

