Serial entrepreneur, whose foray into the business world transverses across sectors, Emeka Nwokocha has opened up on plans to venture into the automobile industry.

“Having been in the car sales business, It’s something I definitely look forward to doing. I love cars, doesn’t matter the year or model, I find that sometimes I even tilt towards cars that have that 60’s/80’s cut, Porsche makes nice cars,” he said

“It’s gone from taking cars at the house illegally to now selling them hahaha, it’s a hobby turned hustle, I like good cars and when you’re behind the wheels it feels like heaven, so for me it’s not just about selling them,” he added

Nwokocha noted that some of his favourite cars have things he doesn’t like.

“For instance, I think the Rolls Royce could use a fixer upper in a place or two, but who would listen? So I plan to just build my own cars and make them with those modifications. I like what Innoson Motors is doing.

“When the car designs for the proposed car assembly has already been done by my team and I, just so you know it’s not just talk, it will happen,” he concluded.

Emeka Nwokocha is a venture builder and pioneer of several businesses across industries with a passion for addressing societal problems.

He co-founded Coal Peirasmos alongside Nwabueze Chilaka (Odogwu Fulaniboy), Ugonna Onyike, Isiaka Saidu and amongst many other ventures