Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Engr. Adelere Oriolowo, yesterday, enjoined members of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State to bury their ego with a view to ensuring the party’s success in the July 2022 governoshirp election in the state.

Fielding questions from journalists at Iwo at the weekend, he appealed to different factions to jettison their selfish interest for the interest of the masses, saying current happenings in the party need for members to sheath their swords to strengthen it.

According to the Senator, “I wish to call on aggrieved members to keep confidence with the party, while I explore all peaceful means for amicable solution. I want to state that it is very normal for any member or faction to feel some kind of way, but we must allow the national leadership to use various reconciliation strategies to make the party stronger.

“The wisest actions from all members is to strengthen the party and work with everyone to achieve the common goal of a successful outing in July 2022.

“For true reconciliation to be done, there must be fairness, justice and restitution served to all concerns”.

Speaking on whether he belong to a particular group within the party, Oriolowo said, he is a party man to the core and doesnt believe in group.

“I have the mandate of my people to represent them, my loyalty belongs to the people am representing, I don’t believe in group rather believe in serving my people. As for whether am for Ileri Oluwa or TOP, am for both since APC is one in Osun”, he added.

