By Joy Mazoje

Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy recently got involved in a accident with his Ferrari 458 2013.

The singer confirmed this on Sunday via Instastory after several videos of an accident outside Overcomers Church, Graceland in Lekki, Lagos were posted online.

In his narration, people were “excited to see him, so instead of helping, they took out their phones, gadgets to record him.

Burna wrote “Yes it’s true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My leg just hurts a little but I’m fine. It’s just funny how everyone came with their phones recording me instead of trying to help.

“I guess they were too excited to see me regardless of the situation lol. But I love you all, Gambo got me”, he added.

The Ferrari 458 2013 prices range from $217,800 for the basic trim level Coupe 458 Italia to $282,700 for the top of the range Convertible 458 Spider.

The Ferrari 458 2013 comes in Convertible and Coupe.

