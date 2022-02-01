By Victoria Ojeme

The sudden overthrow of a democratically elected government in Burkina Faso late January by a small group of military insurgents is symptomatic of the re-emerging pattern of coups d’état which have hit Africa in recent years.

So it happened that on Monday, January 24, 2022, more than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gun battles in the capital, Ouagadougou.

The military coup in a nation that was once a bastion of stability was the third of its kind in the region in the last 18 months, creating upheaval in some of the countries hardest hit by Islamic extremist attacks.

Captain Sidsore Kaber Ouedraogo said the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration “has decided to assume its responsibilities before history.” The soldiers put an end to President Roch Marc Christian Kabore’s presidency because of the deteriorating security situation and the president’s inability to manage the crisis, he said.

At first, it was not immediately known where Kabore was, and the junta spokesman said only that the coup had taken place “without any physical violence against those arrested, who are being held in a safe place, with respect for their dignity.”

The new military regime said it had suspended Burkina Faso’s constitution and dissolved the National Assembly. The country’s borders were closed, and a curfew was in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ouedraogo said that the country’s new leaders would work to establish a calendar “acceptable to everyone” for holding new elections without giving further details.

After the televised announcement, crowds took to the streets, cheering and honking car horns in support of the takeover. People hoped that the coup would ease the devastation they have endured since jihadist violence spread across the country.

“This is an opportunity for Burkina Faso to regain its integrity. The previous regime sunk us. People are dying daily. Soldiers are dying. There are thousands of displaced,” said Manuel Sip, a protester in downtown Ouagadougou. The army should have acted faster in ousting the president, he said.

The political history of Burkina Faso(former Upper Volta) is replete with interruptions by and from the armed forces. The timeline of these military interventions include the following:

1966 – On January 3, the army seized power following strikes and demonstrations against austerity. President Maurice Yaméogo, in power since independence, was replaced by Chief of Staff Aboubakar Sangoulé Lamizana. In 1974, following a major political crisis, the constitution was suspended and the Assembly dissolved.

1980 – On November 25, after 14 years as head of state, President Sangoulé Lamizana was overthrown. A Military Committee for Recovery for National Progress (CMRPN), led by Colonel Saye Zerbo, took power.

1982 – On November 7, a Council for the Salvation of the People (CSP), chaired by Major Jean-Baptiste Ouedraogo, overthrew Colonel Saye Zerbo. Captain Thomas Sankara, who played an important role in the coup, was appointed Prime Minister on January 10, 1983.

1983 – On August 4, Captain Thomas Sankara, who had been removed from power in the meantime, became head of a “National Council of the Revolution” (CNR) and established a “democratic and popular revolution. The coup was led by his brother in arms, Captain Blaise Compaoré.

1987 – On October 15, Blaise Compaoré, whose differences over how to lead the “revolution” pitted him against Thomas Sankara, took power in a very violent coup: the father of the Burkinabe “revolution” was killed along with 12 of his collaborators.

The trial of the assassination of Thomas Sankara opened in October 2021 in Ouagadougou.

2014 – On October 31, Blaise Compaoré was ousted following street protests for wanting to change the constitution so as to remain in power.

2022 – On January 24, uniformed soldiers announced on state television that they had seized power and ousted President Marc Roch Christian Kaboré.

After the overthrow of Blaise Compaore in 2014, several people said they no longer cared if they had a democratically elected leader. They just wanted to live in peace.

The African Union quickly suspended Burkina Faso in response to the coup. The bloc’s 15-member Peace and Security Council said on Twitter it had voted “to suspend the participation of Burkina Faso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, had already condemned the coup the day it happened and before it was clear who was taking charge.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also suspended Burkina Faso and sent a delegation to meet with the ruling junta on last Saturday. The coup is the latest bout of turmoil to strike Burkina Faso, a landlocked state that has suffered chronic instability since gaining independence from France in 1960.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on coup leaders to lay down their arms. He reiterated the U.N.’s “full commitment to the preservation of the constitutional order” in Burkina Faso and support for the people in their efforts “to find solutions to the multifaceted challenges facing the country,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The U.N. chief said the military takeover was part of “an epidemic of coups around the world and in that region.”

The U.S. State Department in a statement expressed deep concern about the dissolution of the government, suspension of the constitution and the detention of government leaders. “We condemn these acts and call on those responsible to deescalate the situation, prevent harm to President Kaboré and any other members of his government in detention, and return to civilian-led government and constitutional order,” spokesperson Ned Price said.

In the past 18 months, military leaders have toppled the governments of Mali, Chad, Guinea, Sudan and now, Burkina Faso. West African leaders on Friday called an emergency summit on the situation in Burkina Faso, where the new military leader, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, told the nation in his first public address on Thursday night that he would return the country to constitutional order “when the conditions are right.”

The resurgence of coups has alarmed the region’s remaining civilian leaders. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Friday, “It represents a threat to peace, security and stability in West-Africa.”

Experts have warned that coups are contagious. When the Malian government fell, analysts warned that Burkina Faso could follow. Now that it has, they are warning that if the coup plotters are not punished, there will be more coups in the region.

People are fed up with their governments for many reasons — major security threats, relentless humanitarian disasters and millions of young people having no prospects.

All three Sahelian countries with recent coups — Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad — are grappling with Islamist insurgencies that keep spreading, capitalizing on local tensions and grievances against political elites.

The coup in Mali happened partly because of the government’s failure to stem the spread of groups loosely allied to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. In Burkina Faso, an attack last November that left almost 50 military police officers dead is considered a key event that led to the coup two months later.

Millions of people across the Sahel region have been displaced, and thousands are dead — and often, people say that politicians seem not to notice or care, driving fancy cars and sending their children to expensive foreign schools. It’s an explosive cocktail.

The political crisis in Burkina Faso is an opportunity to review African conflict prevention instruments, particularly regarding governance issues. Instead of focusing on elections and unconstitutional changes of government, other dimensions such as mediated dialogue and inclusive crisis management should be given greater attention.

In the absence of a more holistic concept of democratic governance, banning unconstitutional changes of government risks being misconstrued as a bonus for sitting presidents who want to stay in power. The challenge for the AU and ECOWAS now is to build bridges with civil society and develop effective capacity to prevent political crises.

Nigeria’s former envoy to Singapore, Ambassador Ogbole Amedu-Ode, conceded that the incompetence of democratic leaders in Africa is fueling the coups but added that there may be other variables to the political process not in only Burkina Faso but other African countries.

He suggested that the routine suspension dished out by ECOWAS is not enough to deter future coups and asked if “ECOWAS can summon enough political and kinetic efforts to carry out the ECOMOG-style intervention that we witnessed in Liberia and Sierra Leone in the late 1980s. But remember that one member alone footed the bills.”

He said “The knee-jerk approach of the jackboots may let out bottled up political steam of a frustrated citizenry in the immediate, but in the long run create more problems for them. One of such challenges is unlearning the militaristic way of doing things. Recall the psyche or if you may the mind set of doing everything ‘with immediate effect’?

“Having said that, it is also imperative to mention that democratic political practitioners must exert themselves to deliver on their political promises, that is they must deliver good governance or indeed, the dividends of democracy or they’d court disaffection from the people with all its attendant ills.”