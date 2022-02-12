.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Head of Department, Mass Communication, Bayero University Kano, BUK, Dr Mainasara Kurfi has on Saturday dropped a hint that the department’s television station will soon commence operation.

Dr Kurfi who disclosed this during the 40th-anniversary celebration of the department said the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has approved a license for the smooth take-up of the station.

The Head of Department further said that currently, the department has an FM radio station for the training of broadcast students and that which provides the university with an avenue to project its image to the outside world.

According to him, “the Department has a brand new FM radio station tagged “BUK-FM 98.9” which is serving as a platform for the training of our broadcast students and an avenue for the university to project itself positively to the outside world.

“Similarly, the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has recently approved a license for a brand new television station to the Department which will soon take up courtesy of MacArthur Foundation through Prof. Umaru Alhaji Pate, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere,” the Head of Department, HOD stated.

Dr. Kurfi continued when he said the department which was established some 40 years ago could now boast of graduating 500 M.Sc. students and 37 PhD students which gave the department an edge in the forefront in postgraduate training among its peers.

He further noted that “with a view to encouraging specialization as what is obtained in the global trend, the B.Sc. Mass Communication will gradually be unbundled into eight different departments namely, B.Sc. Journalism and Media Studies, B.Sc. Public Relations, B.Sc. Advertising, B.Sc. Broadcasting, B.Sc. Film and Multimedia Studies, B.Sc. Development Communication Studies, B.Sc. Information and Media Studies and B.Sc. Strategic Communication”.

The Head of Department however reeled out names of products of the department to include eminent personalities such as the current Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and Chairman, House Committee of Security, House of Representatives, Sha’aban Sharada.

Others include outgoing Dean, Faculty of Communication, Prof. Mustapha Nasir, first Correspondence of News Agency of Nigeria in London, United Kingdom, Mohammed Mukhtar Adam and former Managing Director, Kwara State Radio as well as former Director General, National Broadcasting Commission, Ishaq Modibbo Kawu among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria