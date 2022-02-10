.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Bayero University Kano, BUK, is celebrating its 40 year anniversary with the setting up of an Alumni Association that accommodates all those who pass through the department at the Institution from Diploma to PhD.

Addressing newsmen at a pre-event briefing, a pioneer lecturer of the Mass Communication Department and also a graduate of the university, Dr Abubakar Minjibir, said they came on board in 1978 and first Graduands that graduated in 1981.

He said today BUK is the third University to have started Masscom in Nigeria, with the University of Nigeria Nsuuka and the University of Lagos coming first and second respectively.

Dr Abubakar Minjibir hinted that the BUK Masscom department has produced virtually 90 per cent of those who run media offices around the state and most Nigerian states, therefore it is worth celebrating.

“Today, our Masscom Department has come of age with the university having its own radio station that is competing favourably with some globally recognized stations.

“We have for now a caretaker Executive Committee overseeing the affairs of the Masscom and they are now by way integrating everybody in the association,” he said.

He said there is going to be a Series of Lectures that are organized to be conducted by some of the Lecturers of the Department including the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero who also Graduated in 1984.

Dr Minjibir, explained further that they decided to set up the Alumni so that anybody who runs, Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Degree, Postgraduate and PhD are all accommodated as members.

Dr Minjibir who is the Chairman of the organizing committee, also said from December 2020 to February 2022 they have already met 30 times discussing the formation of Alumni.

He added that Universal has already secured a license to start a TV Station for the instruction of all that would be observed by the Masscom Department

