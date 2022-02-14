Image Merchants Promotions Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, has instituted annual Prizes/Awards for Best Graduating Students in Public Relations and Digital Economy at Bayero University Kano (BUK).



The awards named after the ex-Head of Department of Mass Communication, Professor Bashir Ali and Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, will run for 10 years (2022 to 2032).

Receiving a cheque of N1million for the prizes in his office, BUK Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas commended IMPR for its interventions in the mentorship of students and young communicators on modern skills.



Abbas announced that the prizes will be presented to the first set during the forthcoming convocation in March 2022.



He added that the Faculty of Mass communication would soon unveil its television station, after the its successful radio station launch supported by McArthur Foundation, among others.



IMPR CEO, Yushau Shuaib said the awards were instituted to motivate students to develop interests in PR practice and innovations in digital activities that are key to evolving global economy.



Shuaib, who recently bagged the award of excellence in PR and Digital Journalism at the 40th Anniversary of the Bayero University Mass Communication Alumni Association (BUMCAA), explained why the prizes were named after the two individuals.



“The Bashir Ali Prize for Best Student in Public Relations instituted by PRNigeria is to honour the PR scholar who encourages students to develop keen interest in the field. He was my supervisor when I conducted PR Research Project as an undergraduate in 1991-1992.



“The Ali Pantami Prize for Best Student in Digital Economy instituted by Economic Confidential is in recognition of Minister’s unparalleled dedication to public service on account of his blazing digital economic reforms, innovations and strategies.



“They were not only instrumental in cushioning the negative impact of economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but have widened the skills and employment prospects in the country while accelerating Nigeria’s path to economic independence and growth.



“We will continue to sustain these efforts in motivating our students and youths towards excelling in the chosen endeavours”, the media practitioner concluded.