The Senate has received a bill transmitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly seeking to establish the Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board.

The bill which was forwarded for consideration and passage was accompanied with a letter dated February 9, 2022.

The letter was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

President Buhari in the letter explained that the request for the passage of the bill was made pursuant to the provision of Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The letter reads in part, “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward, herewith, The Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and

Immigration Services Board Bill, 2022 for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board Bill, 2022 seeks to establish the Civil Defence, Correctional, Federal Fire and Immigration Services Board to adequately reflect the current relationship between the Board, Corps and the Services and align their composition, structure, functions and practices to attain the intended mandate of the services.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”