By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday afternoon, returned to Abuja after a four-day outing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he participated in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union, AU.

President Buhari arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 3pm.

While in Addis Ababa, took part in the various meetings and consultations, including one with a Guinea Bissau emissary; Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa, who provided him with graphic details of a recent coup attempt on President Umaru Sissoco Embalo.

The President also met on the sidelines of the summit with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, with whom he discussed the growth and development of Africa.

During the meeting, the President and his Ethiopian counterpart agreed growth and development of African countries will require strong and visionary leadership that caters for the needs of the people.

They further added that such leadership ought also to effectively strengthen institutions that encourage peaceful co-existence, while providing disincentives to conflicts and coups.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA