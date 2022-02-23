Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS – THE Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, Tuesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate new strategic approach to save the dwindling economy, saying the country cannot survive under the current situation.

Speaking during the 2022 edition of Grandmothers’ Festival held in Epe, Lagos, Adams faulted the Federal Government’s policies that had reduced the nation to a country that is surviving on foreign loans.

He said: “At the moment, Nigeria’s economy is dwindling and it is in a state of comatose. Nothing is working. There is an urgent need for the Federal Government to evolve a strategic approach to salvage the economic doldrums facing the country.

“In recent times, Nigeria has been surviving on foreign loans and the economic hardship is hitting hard on the ordinary citizens.

“The recent scarcity and increase in the prices of the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, can only make things worse for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Citing the sudden increase in the cost of air fares nationwide, the Yoruba leader said: “The proposed increase in the cost of flight tickets nationwide will also add to the suffering of the people.

ALSO READ: Powerful forces in S-West want to destroy OPC — Gani Adams

“Now that people prefer to travel by Air as a result of the high spate of insecurity, it is very unfortunate that the Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, have resolved to increase the cost of flight tickets nationwide.

“Apart from the aviation sector, other sectors of the Nigerian economy are also suffering. The huge increase in import duty tariff for imported vehicles is taking a heavy toll on businesses and the cost of goods and services.

“It is very important for President Buhari to take a drastic step that can help salvage the economy. Buhari must evolve a strategic approach to save the dwindling economy from imminent collapse.”

On the Grandmothers’ festival, he said the festival had really helped in bringing development to the ancient town of Epe.

His words: “The transformation in Epe today is evident. The festival has spiritual contents that are capable of turning the city around. Grandmothers’ Festival is a replica of Halloween festival celebrated across Europe and the people are better off promoting their cultural identities.”

Vanguard News Nigeria