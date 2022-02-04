PRESIDENT BUHARI ARRIVED ADDIS ABABA. President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival for the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Africa Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEBRUARY 3RD 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Africa Union Heads of State and Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president’s arrival in the Ethiopian capital was captured in pictorial reports released by one of the President’s Personal Photographers, Mr Sunday Aghaeze, late Thursday evening.

The Nigerian leader was received at the Addis Ababa International Airport by the Ethiopian Minister of Education, Prof. Berhanu Nega, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.

Others at the airport included Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Victor Adeleke, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire as well as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammed Abubakar.

ALSO READ: ‘Yahoo boys’: Abia varsity bans students from driving private cars on campus

According to an earlier statement issued by the president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari while in Addis Ababa, would join other African leaders in finding solutions to political, economic and social challenges facing the continent.

The theme of the deliberation is: “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.’’

Buhari would on the sideline of the AU meetings, hold bilateral meetings with some leaders, with shared interest in improving trade relations, partnering to tackle security challenges and maintaining relations with multilateral institutions for sustainable development.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria