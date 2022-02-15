Mohammed Bello-Koko

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, MD, of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

Bello-Koko was named acting Managing Director in May 2021 following the suspension of the then MD, Hadiza Bala Usman for alleged corruption-related deeds.

Prior to the appointment, Bello-Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, of the Authority.

A statement signed by Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Vanguard News