By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, MD, of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.
Bello-Koko was named acting Managing Director in May 2021 following the suspension of the then MD, Hadiza Bala Usman for alleged corruption-related deeds.
Prior to the appointment, Bello-Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, of the Authority.
A statement signed by Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, said the appointment takes immediate effect.