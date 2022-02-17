Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Chairman/Founder of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, yesterday donated advanced state-of-the-art equipment to Dr. Ikemba Iweala’s Capital Health Surgical Centre, Abuja.

Donating the equipment yesterday, Alh. Rabiu epressed confidence that the Center would provide exceptional services to residents of the city and Nigerians at large.

He said that with the new equipment, medical expertise would match latest technology at the centre, which is owned by the husband of Dr, Ngozi Okonjo-Iewala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The donation was made under the Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASRI), his philanthropic project, for the development of the continent.

The BUA Group Chairman was represented at the occasion also witnessed the presentation of an ambulance to the facility, by the Managing Director of ASRI, Mr. Ubon Udoh.

According to him, ASR Africa remained an annual $100 million fund for renewal and social development in which $50 million would be invested in Nigeria to touch lives while another $50 million is invested across the continent.

He added that the sum of N19 billion was spent on health interventions across the country last year.

His words, “One of the things we consider is the vision of the organisation we are partnering with and this organization (capital Health) has a clear vision of the quality of healthcare they want to provide and how they want to go about it.

“It was a short discussion and we could see the passion and direction they wanted to go – also pregnant women will be accessing care as well. These were the discussions we had couple of months ago and it was no brainer that this is the kind of organisation we want to partner with.

“We know also that people in the city of Abuja will have a place where they can have quality healthcare and the quality of service is not in question of course with the pedigree of the people and staff and of course, Dr. Iweala himself.”

“We are very proud of what you people are trying to do here and what you have achieved so far. We know this is going to have long time impact on the community.

In his response however, Iweala, while expressing gratitude to the ASR for the kind gesture, said though a surgical center but the facility will also cater for all other types of medical problems.

“In this part of the world, we wait until we are about to die before we seek help but we want to make sure we find you and give you the care you need many years before you are about to die.”

Responding, Dr. Iweala, “We hope we would be able to provide more specialty care to as many people as may need it. Right now, we will be providing endoscopy which is a form or treatment and diagnosis too.

“So if you have a headache, you are welcome here, if you have abdominal pain, you are welcome, if you have back pain, if you have to deliver your baby, the doors are open. Anytime you want you can come in and we are open 24 hours.”

He expressed joy that healthcare challenges bedeviling the country were beginning to receive much attention from meaning Nigerians like the BUA chairman.

Some of the laboratory equipment donated includes the endoscopy set – G1 and colonoscopy, blood gas analyzer, centrifuge, microscope, COVID- test machine among others.

The health facility is a state of the art and modern medical center, built with private resources to provide quality medical services particularly surgical operations and also function as a primary care medical center providing ambulatory care,-that is a walk in, general outpatient care with specialty physicians who visit regularly from the United States to attend to patient’s needs.