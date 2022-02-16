Mele Kyari

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Group Managing Director, GMD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari has said that distribution of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise called petrol will normalize in the weeks ahead.

The GMD also said that before the end of the month, about 2.1 billion liters of the product would have been injected into the system.

Kyari gave the assurance at a meeting with an Ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the circumstances surrounding the importation of the adulterated fuel into the country.

It will be recalled that the unhealthy development has caused untold scarcity of the product with Nigerians literally queuing and sleeping at petrol stations

“2.1bn litters by the end of this month. We have enough supply. We will normalize distribution.

“I am assuring more supply plan. We will contain this development”, he said.

Details coming shortly