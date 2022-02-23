By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state immediate past commissioner for foreign affairs, Fabian Ihekweme, on Wednesday dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, and joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The defection took place at the Kanu Nwankwo stadium in Owerri, during the reception organised by the PDP, to welcome home the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu, along with the National leadership led by the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Also received officially to the PDP, was another top stakeholder, and a former Chairman of the PDP, in the state, Charles Ezekwem, who abandoned the APC, and returned to the PDP, among other hundreds of supporters.

