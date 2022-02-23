By Nwafor Sunday

Barely seven hours, Zamfara House of Assembly impeached Mahadi Aliyu, Governor Bello Matawalle has appointed Hassan Gusau as the new deputy governor.

Vanguard had reported how Mahadi Aliyu was impeached by twenty lawmakers. Twenty out of twenty-two lawmakers present, voted in favour of the impeachment and the deputy governor was pronounced impeached.

Why he was impeached

Mahadi Aliyu was impeached following a report by the Justice Haladu Tanko panel which investigated alleged cross misconduct and abuse of office.

The spokesperson for the Assembly, Mustafa Kaura, said the former deputy governor was found guilty of all the allegations levelled against him.

His words, “The House found him guilty of the offences levelled against him which were submitted earlier today in the House and subsequently read at the floor of the chamber by the Speaker of the House, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya.

“Magarya told the plenary that the committee set up to investigate the former Deputy Governor found him guilty of all the charges levelled against him and directed his colleagues to proceed with individual voting of affirmation for the Deputy Governor to be impeached as required by the law.”

Who replaced him

Hassan Gusau before his appointment was the Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.