By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command said on Friday night that based on credible intelligence at the disposal of the FCT Police Command and in the best security interest of the territory, it has deemed it fit to restore the earlier pronounced restrictions of movement.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer said, “The water-tight security arrangement will enable eligible voters to exercise their civic responsibility,

“Consequently, the restrictions commences from 8 am – 3 pm of 12th February 2022, exempting those on essential services, participants and key players in the already scheduled WAEC examinations.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command CP Babaji Sunday psc, while assuring the members of the public of the Command’s commitment towards ensuring a safe environment before, during and after the election.

He urges residents to exercise their voting rights without the fear of molestation or harassment of any kind, from any quarters.

The CP also calls on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Vanguard News Nigeria