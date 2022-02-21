…Demand proof of life

By Steve Oko

The family as well as a lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have raised fresh concerns over his safety, claiming that they have twice, been denied access to him.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, told Vanguard that he was at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS where the IPOB Leader is currently detained but was not allowed to see him.

Prince who said he was also at the DSS headquarters on Thursday last week to see his brother as directed by the Court but denied access to him, expressed worry over the reason behind the action of DSS.

He said he was no longer convinced that his brother was in good shape, hence, the secret police does not want to grant the family access to him.

“I have been denied access to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB Leader) on two separate occasions at the Department of State Security Services Abuja.

“It goes to show that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s life is in grave danger. It remains the order of the court that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB leader) must be seen twice weekly, Mondays and Thursdays.

“Why can’t I see him? Has he been killed or poisoned? There must be proof of life. We demand proof of life”, he later posted on his Facebook page.

Similarly, Kanu’s Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, who took to his Twitter handle, demanded explanations for the action of the DSS which he said was suspicious.

“Last Thursday, we were not allowed visitation with Onyendu because, according to DSS, the “special squad” in charge of visitations went on “outside assignment.

” They asked us to come on Monday (today).

Today, we are at DSS. They are telling us the same thing. We disagree!”

During Kanu’s last court appearance on Wednesday, February 16, his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, had informed the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako that DSS had also not allowed Kanu to change of clothes despite his earlier order.

But DSS claimed that the clothes brought to him by the family had an insignia that should not be tolerated.

