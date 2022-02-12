.

#accessbanklagoscitymarathon

Winners have emerged in the Access Bank Lagos Marathon 2022, with two Ethiopians, a male and a female taking the gold prices of the event which featured both male and female contestants.

Ulfata Deresa, who won the male event with a time of 2.11.58 beats David Barmasai of Kenya who clocked 2.13.27 to take the second medal and Naibe Emmanuel, also of Kenya with a time of 2.14.42 finishing 3rd on the log.

Dagne Siranesh Yirga of Ethiopia beats fellow countrywoman Alemeneshi Hereha Guta (2nd) and Naomi Maiyo of Kenya (3rd) to claim the top price in the female category.

MALE:

1st: Ulfata Deresa, Ethiopia (2.11.58)

2nd: David Barmasai, Kenya (2.13.27)

3rd: Naibe Emmanuel, Kenya (2.14.42)

FEMALE:

1st: Dagne Siranesh Yirga, Ethiopia

2nd: Alemeneshi Hereha Guta, Ethiopia

3rd: Naomi Maiyo, Kenya

Details shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria