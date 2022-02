By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Emir of Jama’are Alhaji Ahmad Muhammadu Wabi III has died after a brief illness, Vanguard has learned.

The Emir was said to have died at about 12 midnight on Sunday after 50 years of reign, leaving behind two wives and 35 children.

Disclosing the death of the Emir, Gadodamasun Jama’are, Alhaji Salleh Malla said the late ruler will be sorely missed.

Bauchi State Government is expected to announce the details of the burial arrangement.