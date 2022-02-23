By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the interim forfeiture of 10 properties, as well as funds in banks that were allegedly traced to a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

The forfeiture order followed an ex-parte application the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, brought before the court.

The Commission, had through its lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, prayed the court to allow the Federal Government to temporarily take possession of all the assets.

While granting the application, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, held that the interim order would last for 60 days.

He said the order was to enable the ICPC to conclude its investigation, afterwhich it could re-approach the court for an order of final forfeiture.

Meanwhile, Justice Egwuatu directed the ICPC to publish the interim forfeiture order to enable anyone that has an interest in any of the affected properties to within 14 days, show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to FG.

ICPC told the court that some of the properties are in Maryland (USA), Abuja and Kaduna.