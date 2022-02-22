By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, granted an application filled by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for permission to further detain the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari and six others, for 14 days.

The agency, told the court that those it applied to further detain in its custody, are currently the subject of an ongoing investigation into their alleged complicity in drug trafficking.

The Director, Prosecution and Legal Services at the NDLEA, Mr. Joseph Sunday, who moved the ex-parte application, said the order was needed to enable the agency to conclude its investigations and possibly file charges against the individuals involved, among whom included Kyari’s alleged accomplices- Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus.

After she listened to the ex-parte applications and perused through the accompanying affidavit, Justice Zainab Abubakar, granted the order as prayed.

The court said the agency was at liberty to apply for an extension of the order, upon the expiration of the 14 days period.

Details later: