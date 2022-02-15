President Muhammadu Buhari

By Henry Umoru

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking the approval of a supplementary budget which contains N2.557trn meant to provide for subsidy on petroleum products from June to December 2022.

President Buhari’s letter was read on Tuesday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The amount approved for subsidy on Petroleum products from January to June was N443 billion and with the present request, the total amount stands at N3 trillion.

Buhari has also written the Senate, seeking a review of the Finance Act 2021.