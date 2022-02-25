By Ndahi Marama

Again, suspected members of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have invaded Kautikari village of Chibok local government area of Borno state, killing Mr Bulama Wadir, son of a traditional ruler, and two other Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs that were hosted in the community.

Kautikari, few kilometres away from Chibok town came under deadly attack. About 10 persons were reportedly kidnapped on the 1st of January 2022. The terrorists were said to have set ablaze one of the largest Church in the Community bordering Sambisa Forest.

However, the fleeing residents told our Correspondent that the incident took place at about 5:45pm on Friday.

Sources also confirmed that the quick intervention by security operatives, especially military troops saved the situation from heavy casualties as they responded promptly by repelling the attack.

“Our community (Kautikari) came under heavy attack by terrorists this evening at about 5:45pm, they burned down some church structures/houses belonging to Church of Brethren (Ekliziyan Yan’uwa a Nigeria, popularly known as E.Y.N in Hausa parlance. They killed three persons including Mr Bulama Wadir, son of our traditional ruler, a resident who gave his name as John Usman stated in a telephone call to our Correspondent Friday night.

Usman however said that if troops had not intervened promptly, the armed terrorists would have succeeded in wiping out all residents out of the community.