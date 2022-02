.

A Catholic parish located in Chawai, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been attacked by suspected bandits on Sunday night, kidnapping the parish priest and killing one of his aides.

Rev Fr Joseph Shekari was kidnapped but the terrorist didn’t spare the life of a yet-to-be-identified cook working in the parish house who was killed during the attack.

