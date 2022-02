A Lagos bound flight, Dana Flight 9J402, made an emergency landing in Abuja at 2:25pm. The fully loaded plane developed a yet to be ascertained problem, leading to the emergency landing.

The pilot was said to have announced mid air that the flight could no longer continue for some obvious reasons.

As of press time, passengers were still in the aircraft waiting for an alternative flight.

Details later: