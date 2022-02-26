Roman Abramovich, NHS, Millenium Hotel

Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich is handing over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to the trustees of its charitable foundation, a statement from the European champions said on Saturday.

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” the club statement said.

READ ALSO: Russia-Ukraine conflict: Lawmaker wants Abramovich stripped of Chelsea ownership

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.”

The move comes with Russia under intense scrutiny following the invasion of Ukraine.

AFP

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.