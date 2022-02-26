Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich is handing over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to the trustees of its charitable foundation, a statement from the European champions said on Saturday.

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities,” the club statement said.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.”

The move comes with Russia under intense scrutiny following the invasion of Ukraine.

AFP