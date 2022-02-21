.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, who is currently in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, on Monday, took the Federal Government to court.

Kyari, in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, is praying the court to compel the NDLEA to grant him bail on health grounds, pending the hearing and determination of his fundamental right enforcement application.

Also Read:

Drug deal: I’m highly disappointed with the situation — Former IGP Okiro

In an ex-parte motion, he filed through his lawyer, Mrs P. O. Ikenna, the embattled former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, told the court that he was being held “on the basis of a false allegation that was levelled against him”.

However, when the case was called up, Justice Inyang Ekwo, noted that the suit contained some averments that would require FG’s response.

“Upon studying the process of the Applicant and averments in support thereon, I am of the opinion that the Respondent should be put on notice”, the Judge held.

Effort my counsel to the Applicant to persuade the court to order Kyari’s release on the ground that “his health has deteriorated badly”, failed.

Rather, Justice Ekwo ordered that all the relevant processes should be served on FG which was cited as the sole Respondent, even as he adjourned the case till February 24 for hearing.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria