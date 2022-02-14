.

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari has been arrested and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Sources told Vanguard in confidence that DCP Abba Kyari and members of his IRT team were taken into custody and shortly after handed over to the NDLEA operatives.

Recall that earlier in the day, NDLEA had declared Abba Kyari wanted after he was accused of leading a cartel of drug barons operating Brazilian and Singapore networks.

Details coming.

