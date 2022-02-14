.
Suspended DCP Abba Kyari has been arrested and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.
Sources told Vanguard in confidence that DCP Abba Kyari and members of his IRT team were taken into custody and shortly after handed over to the NDLEA operatives.
Recall that earlier in the day, NDLEA had declared Abba Kyari wanted after he was accused of leading a cartel of drug barons operating Brazilian and Singapore networks.
READ ALSO:
- BREAKING: NDLEA declares Abba Kyari wanted, says he leads cartel of drug barons operating Brazil, Singapore
- Abba Kyari should be in net by end of this week even if he’s hiding, Nigerians to NDLEA
- VIDEO: How Abba Kyari negotiated deal to forgo 15 kilograms of Cocaine – NDLEA
Details coming.