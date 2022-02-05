Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has listed the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) and Olorunsogo II Power Plant among 42 transactions to be undertaken this year.

The Head, Public Communications of the agency, Mr. Ibe Chidi, disclosed in a statement, yesterday, that the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has approved the Bureau’s 2022 work plan.

The transactions are 11 in the Energy Sector,10 in the Industries and Services Sector, eight in the Agriculture and Natural Services Sector and 13 in the Infrastructure and Public Private Partnership (IPPP) sector.

The workplan provides the framework for tracking the implementation and realisation of the approved projects for the year.

The detailed consists of lorunsogo II Power Plant (NIPP); Calabar II power plant (NIPP); Benin (Ihovbor) II Power Plant (NIPP); Omotosho II Power Plant (NIPP); Geregu II Power Plant (NIPP); Afam Power And Afam Three Fast Power Ltd

Yola Electricity Distribution Company and Zungeru Hydro Power were equally captured in the 2022 Work Plan.

Others are Postal Sector Reforms; Nigerian Film Corporation; NITEL/MTEL In-liquidation; Abuja Water Board (AWB); Abuja International Conference Centre; Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB); Save Sugar Company (SSC) – Divestment of FGN Shares; Nigeria Hotel Ltd (In-Liquidation); and Partial Commercialisation of River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs).

Those for concession include of Tafawa Balewa Square Complex, (TBS) LAGOS; Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC), Lagos as well as Calabar & Kano Free Trade Zones.

Full Commercialisation of Federal Housing Authority(FHA) and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) would be undertaken.

The federal government planned to recapitalise Bank of Agriculture (BOA); while pursuing the reform of the Health .and Education Sector.

NEW PROJECTS

New projects would include: Gimi Earth Hydro Power Plant; Lower Usuma Hydro Power Plant; Oyan Hydro Power Plant; Sale of the remaining non-core assets of NCC. These are some of the non-core assets of the NCC that NCP approved for sale; Take-off of Nigerian Mining Investment Holding Company (NMIHC); Royal Swazi Sugar Company (RSSC); Sales of non-core assets of Delta Steel Company; Establishment of Passport Application Support Centres In Some Selected Countries Abroad and Markurdi Hydro Power Plant.

BPE and also planned to Concession some Groups of Hydro Power Plants such as Oguma Hydro Power Plant (700mw); Onitsha Hydro Power Plant (441mw); Dasin Hausa Hydro Power Plant (138mw); Katsina Ala Hydro Power Plant (109mw); Garin Dalli Hydro Power Plant (92mw); Kiri Hydro Power Plant (36mw) and Assets Optmisation – Creation Of A National Asset Register.

