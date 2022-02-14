Okowa

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, weekend, warned communities against bloodletting over boundary disputes, lamenting the spate of disagreements leading to loss of lives in some communities.

Speaking at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Uzere, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state during the funeral service of renowned boundary scholar and erstwhile Commissioner for Education in the state, Prof. Abednego Ekoko, Okowa told the people to embrace peace, saying no land is worth the life of any individual.

Describing Ekoko as a man of peace who “achieved all that needed to be achieved,” the governor advised the people of Isoko nation to embrace peace in honour of the departed scholar.

He said: “In everything he (Ekoko) found himself doing, he excelled. In the academia, we know the heights he attained; in the community, he rose to a level where he got recognition. In politics, he did the best that he could for our country.

“He was indeed a boundary scholar and through his efforts, we can attest to the fact that there is peace in Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh today. He was instrumental to that.

“There are a lot of boundary disputes and communal crisis in Isoko, which ought not to be. In honour of the death of a boundary scholar that worked for peace in many communities, let us stop fighting and live peacefully.

ALSO READ: 2023: Why presidency won’t go to S-East, S-West— Ameh Ebute

“When you fight because of land and for the sake of land to destroy lives, those lives you destroyed, you cannot recreate when you settle.

“No land is worth the life of anyone and as leaders and elders we ought to hand over things that will connote peace and development and not crisis.”

Earlier in his homily, Anglican Bishop of Oleh Diocese, Rt. Rev John Aruakpor, described Ekoko as an internationally recognised researcher and a man who worked for peace across the country.

He advised the people to live in peace and shun the spirit of bitterness and acrimony which he lamented had pervaded the land.

He said: “As politicians, it is only when we are united that we can attract dividends of democracy to our land.”

Vanguard News Nigeria