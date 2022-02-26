File image

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed suspected members of Boko Haram/ISWAP group on Saturday invaded Mandaragirau and Ghuma villages in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, living three innocent residents dead with scores injured. Reliable Sources and fleeing residents have been confirmed.

According to sources, the insurgents also razed down some shops, looted foodstuff and livestock unconfronted as residents scamper for safety.

Mandaragirau which is about 40km drive North of Biu in the Southern Borno Senatorial District has suffered a series of Boko Haram attacks throughout January and February this year.

These latest attacks on the two communities are coming barely 24 hours when armed ISWAP terrorists laid siege on Kautikari village of Chibok local government area, killing for Persons including a son to one of the traditional rulers in the community, Mr. Bulama Wadir.

A very hardworking vigilante who is playing an active role in the fight against Boko Haram in Southern Borno, but is not authorized to talk to the press hinted that the insurgents stormed Mandaragirau and Ghuma simultaneously at about 6:40 pm on Saturday.

He added that three people were killed in Mandaragirau, even as he said, details on the number of casualties from Ghuma village are still ascertained.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya proved abortive at press time.