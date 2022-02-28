Ossai

Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has described Bobrisky and James Brown as bad influences on Nigerian youths.

According to Ossai on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter page, “the kind of lifestyle Bobrisky and James Brown are living needs urgent attention from Nigeria government.

“I think we should start enforcing our laws in this country.

“The case of Bobriskyand James brown should be looked into because these guys are affecting our generation negatively.

“Today, some of our youths want to emulate them because they are seeing the kind of lifestyle these guys are displaying.

“It seems we have lost our core value as a people.

“What they are doing is against our tradition, country laws, Christianity and Muslim.

“Nigeria is now a country where people are free to act against the law without people facing the law”.