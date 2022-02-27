Robert Chukwuemeka, well known as Bob Em is an artist, songwriter and entrepreneur. His passion for music knows no bound and he effortlessly pushes his career to heights of reckoning and relevance.

Talking about his journey into music he says, “I started music to be the voice, a sign to ordinary people out there that everything will be alright, an encouragement to everyone that you can actualize your dream in life no matter your age and conditions.”

His latest single, “Tinquankom” reflects the sufferings on the streets of Africa, especially Nigeria.

“It’s a known fact that the current state of the country is telling on everybody and how it’s ill side has affected a lot. On this new project I reflect that expressively in the lyrics,” the artist remarked.

Bob whose music is a means of encouragement notwithstanding the conditions attached says his purpose in life is aimed at touching lives positively with his voice. His musical influences are Don Jazzy, DJ Cuppy, David and Burna Boy amongst others and he looks forward to working with them in the nearest future.