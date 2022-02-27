By Sylvester Kwentua

Endowed Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has advised those who are angry that all she does is to shake her bum on Instagram, to block her. She gave this blunt advice, recently.

“They be like**Do you do anything besides shaking your Bum bum? Dear I don’t ooooo…for this mark Instagram wey I open by myself? If e pain you too much block urself boo” Nkechi Blessing posted.

Nkechi Blessing, it will be recalled, on Thursday, got a car gift from a friend, a week after she celebrated her 33 birthday. In a post of appreciation, Nkechi showered nothing but prayers for the giver, who asked her to manage the car till she gets a bigger one. She also shared pictures of the car.

“Got home to this from @omoluabiholdings. He said pls manage this small car till you are able to get a bigger car. How is this small? I am short of words, honestly…But my God will embarrass you with blessings @theomoluabi You are indeed heaven sent. Thank you is Never enuf” She said.