By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

No fewer than three Policemen were Monday Night reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen at the Ezillo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki Express road in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

A source in the area who confirmed the report to Vanguard on grounds of anonymity said that the three policemen were gunned down in front of the Ezillo police station, where mounted a roadblock along the express road.

According to the Source, the policemen were at the roadblock for their routine stop and search, when the gunmen stormed the location and opened fire on them, killing three policemen on duty.

The attack according to the source was carried out late last night when residents of the area were still celebrating their Valentine’s night out and parties.

Vanguard further gathered that the Gunmen were also repelled as they were unable to gain access into the Police Area Command which is situated inside the Ishielu Local Government Headquarters.

It was gathered that the corpses of the three police victims had been deposited at a Mortuary in Abakaliki after they were confirmed dead by doctors.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Loveth Odah confirmed the attack but did not give details of the number of casualties.

She however said that a detachment of Police personnel had gone to visit the scene of the incident adding that, the command would give more details of the attack after the visit.

