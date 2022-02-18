The Itori Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun, has warned motorists and other Nigerians to desist from buying fuel on roadsides to prevent damage to vehicles and other property.

The Unit Commander, Mr Shamaki Yerima, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Yerima said that the advice had become necessary as fuel purchased from the roadsides might be adulterated.

ALSO READ: Crisis brewing in Lagos ports as NARTO, NURTW, RTEAN set for show down

The commander also cautioned against carrying fuel in vehicles to avoid fire.

“We are appealing to motorists not to engage in panic-buying because of the inherent dangers.

“In addition, the FRSC enjoins them to be careful, patient and refrain from speeding that could lead to road accidents,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the FRSC to ensuring road safety.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria