By Steve Oko

Co-Chair of Interfaith Peace and Dialogue Forum, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has commended President Muhamnadu Buhari, for signing the new Electoral Bill into law.

Bishop Onuoha who spoke with Saturday Vanguard in Umuahia, said that the President had by signing the bill, “put his name on the sand of history.”

Buhari signed the bill less than 48 hours after the cleric appealed to him to resist pressures from anti-democratic forces, and heed the growing clamour to assent to the bill.

“We know it was not easy for him to sign this in view of few who didn’t want it signed.

“However, the President has put his signature based on the wished of the majority of Nigerians and the members of the international community who wish Nigeria well.”