St Valentine Day celebration is slated for Monday and already everywhere is buzzing with lovers planning the nicest surprises for their beloved.

The same thing is applicable to Nollywood damsels as they are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to make the special day a memorable one.

While some are planning to make the day a memorable one, others either seem not bothered about the celebration following their past love experiences, or better still find their work as their Valentine, considering their tight schedules.

On social media, they are posting heartfelt wishes to their partners; sharing photographs and all manner of things. However, as a tradition, we went to town to find out how these damsels are planning to celebrate the day of love, and you will be surprised at their responses.

Rising actress, Nsisong Daniella said she’s heartbroken at the moment because of the fact that the love of her life dumped her for another woman ahead of the Valentine celebration.

According to her, her favourite Val gift is a money flower.

“I actually had plans to celebrate Val with the love of my life, but unfortunately, he fell in love with another woman which he unveiled yesterday and it’s obviously not me .Breakfast served earlier than expected… I have gleaned the plates, now I’m up for the fun of my life with all available fun lovers.”

“Though slightly hurt, but no time to waste. I wish them well, zero hate, love always, love to all,”the actress stated, adding in an Instagram post, “I redefined happiness and it changed my focus.”

However, light-skinned beauty Shirley Igwe has a different tale to tell. The actress said she has never celebrated Valentine Day in her life.

“I have never celebrated Valentine in my life. I don’t know what it means to receive a gift on that day,” the actress said.

Just as the star of “ Abandoned goddess”, Lizzy Gold confessed that she has no boyfriend to go on a date with, on the D-day. “I don’t have a Val, so I’m planning to spend it on a movie set. No boyfriend. Hoping to celebrate it next year when God gives a val,” Lizzy stated.

Uche Iwuji:said she will celebrate the special day at the comfort of her home watching Netflix movies with her man. On her Val gift, she said she prefers a banquet of flowers and boxes of chocolates.

On her own, actress Ify Eze, who’s currently in Istanbul, Turkey, to renew her residency, said the language she understands on Valentine Day is money. “My best gift is money, ‘’ she said , adding “ I intend to celebrate the special Day there.”

For actress Oma Nnadi, her hubby does not believe that they need one particular day to celebrate love.

“I asked him his plans for Val, and he just laughed and said baby the bottom-line is that I’m always with you. We are always together and the kids are always with us. That’s what matters most to me,” the actress enthused.

Another actress, Boma Tubonimi Arinyedokiari said she’s planning to celebrate the day at an orphanage home.

“I don’t have a favourite gift though. Anything that comes, I accept wholeheartedly,” she declared.

But like Shirley Igwe, sultry actress, Ijeoma Imoh said she has never celebrated Valentine Day in her life even though her favourite gift is money. “ I intend to remain indoors, probably cooking for customers or minding my business as usual.”

